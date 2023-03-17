Enough of calls from banks and companies; this you must do to block them

Bank and collection calls on a daily basis have become a problem for Mexicans, which is why the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) released free mechanisms to register the numbers of phone and emails and stop receiving advertising or promotions.

For people who wish to no longer receive calls to offer them credit cards, insurance or other services, the Condusef enabled a system to register and no longer be the object of such contacts.

In the case of advertising, the Public User System (REUS) can be used, available through the page

The Condusef also enabled the Registry of Collection Offices (Redeco), a system to consult the information of each institution that is dedicated to collecting debts.

On this site you can see the telephone numbers with which they make calls, as well as the information of each office. Complaints can also be filed against those who call abusively, through the Condusef page.

This link is available through the page