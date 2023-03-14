Entrepreneur offers help to Latam startups affected by the SVB

“In Ualá, the fall of Silicon Valley Bank fills us with sadness. If any startup or fund in our markets (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico) needs financial, banking or operational help during this period of uncertainty, we are available. Warn”.

words belong to Pierpaolo Barbieri and he wrote them on his Twitter account (@pbarbieri) after the fall of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) became known.

oula is an Argentine fintech founded and led by Barbieri (36). Throughout its short life, the company has already received several rounds of investment, reaching more than 2.5 billion dollars.

It is one of Argentina’s 10 unicorns – the private technology-based companies that are worth more than $1 billion – along with other well-known ones such as MercadoLibre, Globant, OLX and Despegar.com.

There are also other newer Argentine fintechs in that select group of unicorns, such as Auth0, Vercel, Aleph and Mural.

The offer of help from the CEO of Ualá has to do with the fact that the SVB is (or was) a bank especially focused on lending cash to technology companies, so its debacle is hitting the sector hard.

SVB focuses very especially on Latin America, which makes bankruptcy a serious problem for some companies in the region.

Ualá is a digital wallet that was born by the hand of George Soros and that seeks to become a financial ecosystem in itself. With more than 4 million Mastercard cards, in 2020 it landed in Mexico and a year later it announced a strategic agreement with Wilobank, the digital bank of Corporación América.

Unicorn to the rescue of Latin American clients of the SVB

Over the last 10 years, the SVB had become a key player in the Latin American technology sector, providing essential support to new companies and start-ups in the region.

The bank’s reputation for understanding the needs of these companies, along with its extensive network and resources, made it an ideal partner for Latin American entrepreneurs.

SVB’s presence in Latin America dates back to 2007, when it opened its first office in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Since then, the bank has expanded operations to other markets in the region, such as Mexico, Argentina and Colombia. The bank’s strong relationships with local investors and entrepreneurs have helped it establish a significant presence in the region and build a solid reputation as a trusted partner for start-ups.

