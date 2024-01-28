Environmental activists throw soup at the Mona Lisa

PARIS.- Of the activists environmentalists threw soup at the armored glass that protects the Mona Lisa in it museo french Louvre on Sunday morning, seeking to promote: “the right to healthy and sustainable food,” according to an AFP journalist.

The most famous painting in the world, also known as The Gioconda, which has been exhibited behind protective glass since 2005, has already been the victim of vandalism on several occasions. In May 2022, for example, he was the target of a cream pie.

The Louvre activated a crisis unit and the room where the Leonardo da Vinci painting is located was immediately evacuated and is being cleaned.

Activists’ demand

The action was claimed in a press release sent to AFP by a French group called Food Response (food response).

“What is more important? Art or the right to healthy and sustainable food?” the two activists asked before the painting.

The group described the soup launch as: “the starting signal (of a) civil resistance campaign, with a clear demand that benefits everyone: the social security of sustainable food.”

In recent months, various activists have carried out actions against works in various museums around the world.

In October 2022, two young men wearing Just Stop Oil t-shirts sprayed tomato soup on Sunflowers by Van Gogh, also protected by glass, in the National Gallery museum in London.

Source: AFP