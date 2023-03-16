Ephemeris: on a day like today four years ago, the Argentine Women’s Soccer League was created

At that time, it seemed that the dream would never come true despite thousands of efforts. However, on March 16, 2019, the Women’s Football it abandoned its amateur status and became a Professional League.

The novelty came from the hands of the AFA authorities, who finally chose to settle this old debt with the Women’s Football. The protests of players of this sports discipline gave a great push.

Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia, Sergio Marchi and the players from different First Division teams were present at the AFA headquarters to be in the announcement of the creation of the Professional League of Women’s Football.

With the aim of improving the conditions of those who practice football In the National First Division, the AFA decided to transfer 120,000 pesos monthly to each of the 16 First Division clubs to pay for the minimum contracts established by professionalization.

This way, the players began to enter the Collective Bargaining Agreement like their male colleagues, in a regime similar to the first three categories of Argentine soccer. The girls agreed to a semi-professional regime.

At that time it became clear that the commission would begin to monitor the clubs so that they comply with the guidelines established by this new League, not only in terms of salaries, but in all conditions of the fields, changing rooms and clothing, among other issues. .

With the endorsement of the AFA

Many still remember that March 16 as a milestone in the journey of the Argentine Soccer professional. The truth is that from that historic signing many of the circumstances changed and basic issues improved.

Among the clubs that benefited, the 16 teams that play in the First Division, which are from the City of Buenos Aires and its surroundings, were initially included. Likewise, work is being done on the creation of tournaments, similar to those for men, that include institutions at the national level.