Epic Games Store: a new free game from a cult license

Tick ​​tock. A new free Epic Games Store game will be available in just a few hours. This is once again a popular and highly rated title. Here is the third giveaway of the month.

Thursday afternoon is fast approaching and the new Epic Games Store free game with it. For several years, the platform has been able to create a real weekly meeting by offering one or more titles at no additional cost. The only condition to take advantage of it is to have an account on the shop and collect the gifts in question before the following week. A boon for PC players, who can then fill their toy libraries several times a month without spending a single penny. A new free EGS game is coming in a few hours, but which one? Here is the program for the following days.

A third free Epic Games Store game in March 2023

Every week, the same song. The Epic Games Store allows all users to claim one or more weekly gifts. Titles offered without any particular condition or without subscribing to a subscription. Once nested in the library, they remain there for life. A good plan that has become essential for PC gamers but which still requires them to be collected before the time runs out. Players have one week to claim them, after which they are replaced with a new free Epic Games Store game. There are therefore a few hours left to get your hands on Call of the Sea, a narrative title with a particularly pretty artistic direction. From March 16 to 23still at 5 p.m., a new gift will follow: Warhammer 40,000 : Gladius – Relics of War.

Immerse yourself in a world of horror and violence with the first-ever 4X turn-based strategy game in the now-cult universe. In this free Epic Games Store game, you can play as one of four factions (Astra Militarum, Space Marines, Orks or Necrons), each with their own playstyle and unique technologies to vary the gameplay. In a randomly generated world betting on special characteristics and a varied fauna, the player must manage to secure control of powerful ancient artifacts to gain the advantage over his rivals. Harvesting resources and researching new technologies will also be at the heart of the experience in order to improve his war machine and build ever more fortified cities to expand his empire.

What will be the next free EGS game?

Once again, this free Epic Games Store game is highly appreciated by its community. For example, the title has nearly 5,500 very positive reviews thanks to its well-rehearsed gameplay, its engaging multiplayer, its atmosphere and its particularly neat strategic dimension. The title will then be replaced by a new gift from 23 to 30 mars 2023. However, we will have to wait until this afternoon to find out what will be the next game in the spotlight.