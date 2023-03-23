Epic Games Store: a new free game with a nice bonus gift

It’s almost time for the weekly giveaway. A new free Epic Games Store game will indeed be available in just a few hours. Here is the fourth gift of the month.

Thursday afternoon has become in the space of a few years the unmissable meeting place for PC gamers. To promote its game sales platform, Epic Games hit hard at its launch by offering a new free game every week. A promotion that the American publisher is still pursuing years later, allowing users to fill their toy library without spending a single penny. If it is often independent games, even unknown to the general public that are honoured, the store sometimes offers titles from large licenses. Will that be the case for this week? Here is the free Epic Games Store game that will be available for the next few days.

A new free Epic Games Store game

It is a ritual that we no longer present. Each week, the Epic Games Store allows anyone registered on its platform to retrieve one or more free games. Titles of various calibers and genres, which remain in the library for life once they are nested there. The only condition to benefit from it? Claim the game within seven days, after which it is replaced with a new freebie. You therefore have a handful of hours left to get your hands on the excellent Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War. From this Thursday, March 23 at 5 p.m., it will be replaced by a new title which is none other than Chess Ultra.

A free Epic Games Store game which is therefore primarily aimed at chess lovers. The title intends to bring a touch of modernity to the discipline with 4K graphics, an AI approved by the greatest masters available in 10 different levels. Added to this is an online multiplayer mode to face experienced opponents, VR compatibility or even a mode allowing you to test your abilities through 80 chess problems. A title that has received a fairly good reception thanks to its complicated challenges, its pretty boards and its overall intuitiveness. Chess Ultra can therefore be recovered from March 23 to 30, 2023still at 5 p.m. French time.

A nice bonus gift

During this same time frame, PC players will also be able to get their hands on a welcome bonus. In addition to this free game, the Epic Games Store offers the Ishizuchi starter pack for World of Warships. An additional gift that includes a Tier 4 Japanese Warship, 11 Epic Camouflages, a Port Slot, and 5 Reward Containers. 11 common economic bonuses are also included, all divided into four types namely: “+20% credits”, “+100% ship EXP”, “+100% commander EXP” and “+300% of free EXP”. Note that those who already have the ship in their port will not receive any special compensation.

As for the next free Epic Games Store game, you will have to wait until 5 p.m. to find out. On the other hand, we are not immune to yet another leak.