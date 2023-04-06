Epic Games Store: This free game is coming next week!

In the Epic Games Store there is another free game for all users. You can now, without any additional costs Shapez backup and download for pc. If you add the title to your account’s library by April 13, 2023, you’ll be allowed to continue playing after the period has expired. We already have all the details about Shapez in a separate one today Report summarized.

These are the next free games on the Epic Games Store

As usual, Epic Games also provided an outlook for the coming week. Then it will be again two full versions give for free. It refers to Mordhau and Second Extinction. Between the April 13 and 20, 2023 the games can be dusted off for free. And the same applies here: If you grab the two titles in time, you can always keep them and play them at any time. So don’t hesitate too long to pick it up!

Behind Mordhau from developer Triternion is a multiplayer slasher set in the Middle Ages. Up to 64 players fight for victory in teams on a huge battlefield in different modes. The title was a real one three years ago surprise hit on Steam. Fans of co-op shooters might enjoy Second Extinction. Together with friends you have to survive here against waves of dinosaurs. We have the Early Access Period already tried it!

Even more free games this year

It’s worth visiting the Epic Games Store regularly again in 2023. As in previous years, those responsible will again be giving away at least one full version per week. Recently there have been titles like Kerbal Space Program, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Chess Ultra, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius and much more. We will also keep you up to date here every week!

