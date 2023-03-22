Epic shows off Unreal Editor for Fortnite

It was relatively recently that Fortnite was updated to Unreal 5, and during their presentation during the day at GDC, the developer went through all the new details and innovations that it plans to introduce to the game. Like much else during their State of Unreal presentation, the demo was absolutely amazing and can be explored here for those who so desire. Epic themselves described the tool as follows:

Unreal Editor for Fortnite is for experienced game developers, but it’s also designed to be a user-friendly tool for Fortnite’s many Island creators and hobbyists. Eventually, the goal is to have every single one of Unreal Engine 5’s features available in UEFN. This includes assets and eventually Meta Humans as well. UEFN will also work on any platform that can play Fortnite, allowing creators to collaborate with each other across consoles and PC.

How do you think this looks?