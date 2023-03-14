Erlangen: Motorcyclist builds an accident – and has no driver’s license

As a motorcyclist wanted to turn off at the junction with Michael-Vogel-Strasse in Erlangen on Monday, he lost control of his vehicle and fell on the street. Witnesses to the accident helped the injured man get up and wanted to call the emergency services.

However, the 37-year-old did not like that at all: he claimed that no driver’s license to have.

After a motorcycle accident in Erlangen: the injured person flees from the scene of the accident

When the police arrived at the scene of the accident, the man was already there fled. However, the officers found him not far from Äußere-Brucker-Straße. Here the suspicion was confirmed that the man did not have one valid driver’s license was.





When he fell, the man had one fracture drawn. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

