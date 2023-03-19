Erling Haaland and his pursuit of the record of Alan Shearer and Andy Cole in the Premier League

We need to talk of the incredible moment that Erling Haaland lives as a scorer with Manchester Citysomething that I already warned since I was in Germany.

With Pep Guardiola and the great team that ManCity has, the Norwegian’s abilities have taken charge of their potential and they have surrounded him with balls so that he can do and do and score goals.

And so it has done, just in the week that goes from March 13, 2023 to the 19th of the same month, Erling Haaland scored eight goals in two games, one in the Champions League and one in the FA Cup.

Haaland and Pep Guardiola – Photo: Getty Images

Haaland scored five goals in Manchester City’s tie against RB Leipzig and it could have been more, but Guardiola decided to remove it when the key was fully defined.

And in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup against Burnley, he uncovered himself with three goals nothing morewhich add to their account and which they have as one of the most lethal in the world.

Erling Haaland one of the best signings of 2022 -Photo: Getty Images

Erling Haaland and Alan Shearer’s record in the Premier League

What you are getting is impressive, because Erling Haaland is destroying the competition with goals and he is doing it in the best league in the world.

At the moment, He has 28 goals with Manchester City –more than 35 teams from the main European leagues– and they still have 10 games to go in which they can increase this number.

The Norwegian with Manchester City – Photo: Getty Images

And speaking of smashing, he’s got his eyes on a record that legends have, Alan Shearer and Andy Cole, holders of the mark for the most goals in a Premier League season with 34.

There are only six goals left for Erling Haaland to tie this record and with the excellent goalscoring pace he is taking, it will be a matter of time to put his name in the record books.

But, unfortunately for the Norwegian, he is still quite far from the top scorer in the history of the English first division, because Dixie Dean of Everton, left the bar very high with 60 goals in the 1927-1928 season… but, maybe later, the robot can come up with those monstrous numbers.

La leyenda, Dixie Dean – Foto: Getty Images

