Start of the spring season, the ball is rolling again at the sports field in the Untere Au in Schlins!

this one Saturday, April 1st, 2023 (no April Fool’s joke!) Championship operations for ERNE FC Schlins begin again.

The beginning kills 12:30 p.m. the U10 -Team with a game against SPG Röthis/Sulz.

One 2:15 p.m then starts with the game against TSV Altenstadt 1b team in the second half.

In the first game of the spring round of the 1st state class meets the Fighting team of ERNE FC Schlins then off 16:30 Uh r at home on the SK Bürs.

At the end then hits 18:30 clock which women's team the SPG Schlins/Nenzing on the women of the SK Bürs.

After a long and intensive preparation, all teams are burning for the start of the season and want to start the spring season with good performances. This ensures a lot of excitement at the sports facility in the Untere Au.

After the football games, hopefully successful for ERNE FC Schlins, there will be LIVE music by Jogi J. from Bürs (Rumborak).