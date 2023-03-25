Eros Ramazzotti in Stuttgart: Strong message from the mega star

Stuttgart – Great Emotions in Stuttgart!

Mega star Eros Ramazzotti (59) was actually supposed to appear in Stuttgart on February 18th. Because of a laryngitis, the concert burst. On Thursday evening the time had come. All tickets sold out. In front of the Schleyer-Halle, desperate fans with cardboard signs “Looking for tickets”.

Punctually at 8 p.m., Italy’s number one cuddly singer started singing, playing hits like “Se Bastasse Una Canzone”, “Un’emozione per semper” and the ballad “L’aurora”, which he wrote for his daughter Aurora. Two hours full of emotion, goosebumps and Italian joie de vivre.

Not only does Eros make great music, he also has a strong message: “No war. Yes music” (German: “No to war. Yes to music”) is written on his T-shirt.

On the orders of Kremlin despot Vladimir Putin, Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and have been waging a merciless war against the neighboring country ever since. Putin has people bombed, tortured, murdered, raped, plundered, kidnapped, re-educated. Millions of people have fled, thousands are dead. Eros Ramazzotti draws attention to this.

Eros goes full throttle for two hours, sings live. In the front row, gasping again and again when the native Roman comes down from the stage. A global star you can touch!

Eros Ramazzotti at his concert in Stuttgart. He has been the undisputed number one of Italo pop since the 1980s Photo: private

With this Instagram photo, the musician thanks his fans Photo: private

Eros Ramazzotti will soon be playing concerts in Germany again – on May 13th in Berlin, July 7th in Mainz, July 16th in Füssen and July 23rd in Regensburg.

Eros becomes grandpa for the first time

Not long now and then Eros Ramazzotti will be grandpa for the first time! His daughter Aurora Ramazzotti (26), whose name he has tattooed in capital letters on his right forearm, is pregnant. It’ll be a boy. Father is Aurora’s longtime friend Goffredo Cerza (26).

Aurora is the superstar’s only child. Her mother is TV star Michelle Hunziker (46). Eros and Michelle were THE dream couple in Italy at the time, married from 1998-2009.

Radiantly beautiful: TV star Michelle Hunziker Foto: therealhunzigram/Instagram

Eros gushed about his daughter’s pregnancy on Italian TV show Domenica In: “I’m going to be a grandfather! I was blown away by this news and touched me.” But he also admits: “It was a bit unexpected at first.”