ESA suggests sending European astronauts to the Moon within 10 years

Nothe report “Space Revolution – Europe’s Mission for Space Exploration”, the group of 12 experts, including former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, calls on the ESA to, in the framework of the preparation of the space summit of November 6, in Seville, Spain, consider “the scenario” of an “independent and sustainable” European human mission to the surface of the Moon in 2033.

Only the United States was on the Moon, between 1969 and 1972, and intend to return to its surface in 2025. ESA participates in the design of a module for the new spacecraft that will take astronauts to lunar orbit and cooperates in the construction of the future station lunar orbiter, the Gateway.

ESA’s High Level Advisory Group on Human and Robotic Space Exploration for Europe, which also includes the director general of the Swedish space agency, Anna Rathsman, recommends European autonomy in exploring Earth and Moon orbit (and beyond these) with “human and robotic capabilities”.

For Europa to achieve a “sustained presence” on the surface of the Moon and an “independent presence” in Earth and lunar orbit, experts advocate a commercial station in Earth orbit and cargo and crew transport capabilities, pointing out as crucial the increase of investment by ESA Member States.

The report, presented today at the ESA Council in Paris, France, points out that over the last 30 years Europe “decided not to invest in leadership and autonomy in human space exploration”, opting instead to collaborate with the United States and Russia (this last until the invasion of Ukraine in 2022).

According to the document, Europe is losing ground to the United States and China, which “started a new global space race”, with the involvement of companies in government programs, with the “clear objective” to lead “segments such as launchers and broadband internet from space”.

For the group of experts, countries that do not guarantee “independent access to space and its autonomous use” will become “strategically dependent and economically deprived of an important part of a value chain” estimated at one billion euros by 2040 (current estimates of the global space economy range between €350 billion and €450 billion annually).

Experts consider that Europe should “be part of future market opportunities” and capture a third of the value predicted for the world space economy in 2040, recommending a significant increase in public investment to “stimulate private financing”, in order to guarantee the protection of its “geostrategic interests in space”.

The report also recommends that Europe should “extend its leadership to space applications and the science of space exploration, with sustainability as a differentiating factor”.

According to experts, Europe has stood out, above all, in meteorological and climate monitoring and in telecommunications and navigation systems.

The ESA Council, ESA’s governing body where each Member State, including Portugal, has a seat, decided to create a working group to analyze the recommendations of the report of the High Level Advisory Group on Human and Robotic Space Exploration for Europe and to prepare the November space summit in Seville.

Portugal has been a member of the ESA since November 2000.

