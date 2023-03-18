Escape from forensic arrest in central Stockholm

The man, who is in his 30s and has previously been described as dangerous, has been chased by police since earlier this week escaped from a psychiatric ward in Falköping.

Around lunchtime on Saturday, the man was arrested on Sergels torg in central Stockholm.

– He was taken care of there under calm conditions and he will now be taken back to the forensic psychiatric department, says Peter Adlersson, the police’s press officer in the West region.

He says that it is a solid job of investigation and reconnaissance that is behind the man being found in Stockholm.

Train ticket revealed the man

– The police have had a reconnaissance mission not only here but in other regions in Sweden to search for this person. But it was when he bought a train ticket from Stockholm that you could locate that he was in central Stockholm, says Rebecca Landberg.

According to her, the man is currently not suspected of having committed any crime during the time he was at large.

Skaraborg hospital has told TT that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

The text is updated