Escape from the Cubans to the EU in a motorized delta wing

Florida, United States.- Two Cuban migrants used a motorized hang glider to travel 145 kilometers from the island to Key West, Florida, state officials reported this Saturday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two landed safely at the Monroe County International Airport, also known locally in Spanish as “Key West,” around 10:30 a.m.

They were turned over to Border Patrol. Local patrol officers did not respond to a request for comment.

Overwhelmed by the number of Cuban migrants and other nationalities arriving at the United States border with Mexico and Florida by boat, the Joe Biden administration approved a change in the law that requires them to request a permit through an app before Arrive under the auspices of a relative or acquaintance in the United States.

Those who arrive without meeting this requirement may be deported.