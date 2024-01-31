Espanyol player is tried for sexual assault of the team’s mascot

BARCELONA -. He footballer Hugo Mallo will be tried on July 11 for allegedly abusing a woman who worked as mascot of Espanyol in April 2019 before a match between that club and Celta, of which he was captain, judicial sources reported this Wednesday.

The events would have occurred in the moments before the start of the League match between the two teams on April 24, 2019 when Mallo and his teammates greeted the opposing team and the two people dressed in parakeet costumes as Espanyol mascots.

According to the prosecutor’s conclusions, the now Brazilian Internacional Porto Alegre player, upon reaching the height of the woman who was playing a parakeet, “put his hands under her costume and touched her breasts.”

The public ministry adds that the victim “was forced to step back and push the accused away.”

The prosecution is therefore requesting a fine of more than 8,000 euros for Mallo for an alleged crime of sexual abuse.

According to the Spanish press, the footballer already testified in July 2019 in this case, denying any crime.

The case was provisionally archived, but after appeals from the defense and the victim, the Provincial Court of Barcelona ordered the case to be reopened in May 2021.

The trial in this case had initially been set for May of last year, but ended up being postponed to next July.

In a statement to the media from the player’s agency, the accusations are once again rejected and respect for the presumption of innocence is requested.

“We categorically deny the reported facts, which was already revealed before the court that investigated it,” states the statement, which ensures that the player will appear in the oral trial “as innocent.”

“We request that justice act, as well as maximum respect for Hugo and his family while waiting for the truth to emerge,” the note concludes.

Source: AFP