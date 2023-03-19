Essen: SUV driver drives car wash employee over foot

Essen.

In the western part of Essen, an SUV driver drove over the foot of a car wash employee and then fled. The police are looking for him.

An SUV driver drove over the foot of a car wash employee on Thursday, March 16, around 2 p.m. in the Westviertel. According to the police, the 20-year-old from Essen was just cashing in a car wash on Hans-Böckler-Strasse when the incident happened.

Essen police are looking for the driver

According to the police, the employee tried to draw attention to the incident, but the unknown SUV driver drove on. The 20-year-old suffered minor injuries. Now the police are looking for the driver.

Witnesses describe him as male, around 35 to 40 years old, of normal build, short dark hair, full beard, Mediterranean appearance, dark clothing. The vehicle was described as a dark colored SUV. Anyone who can provide information about the person they are looking for should call 0201 829 0.





