Esteban Paredes laments the players who left: “Four or five key players left, they played by heart”

Colo Colo has had a difficult start to the year. After having established himself as champion in the 2022 season and obtaining the 33rd star, the Cacique has had to face the significant casualties he suffered. The games of Juan Martín Lucero, Gabriel Costa, Óscar Opazo, Gabriel Suazo and the injury of Emiliano Amor, generated a headache for coach Gustavo Quinteros.

Currently, Popular is positioned in eighth place in the table, with 11 points, after reaping three wins, three losses and two draws. A performance that has not been as expected and that has caused comments from former Colocolino players.

The opinion of a historical

One who expressed his opinion regarding the present of the team was the historic scorer, Esteban Paredes. El Tanque was interviewed by La Tercera, in the framework of his official farewell to football and emphasized the losses suffered by the Colo Colo squad for the 2023 season, both for the national and international competition: “I have said it. Four or five players left who were key and who played by heart”.

Likewise, the idol referred to the fact of how complicated it can be, to form a new team and that it can generate a good collective functioning: “When they change you to such important figures it is complicated, difficult, after putting together a performance that takes you to what it was last year”.

The Libertadores Cup

Paredes is an authoritative word when it comes to talking about the most important competition at the club level, since it is the Chilean top scorer in the history of the tournament. Regarding the performance that the team may have, the former captain was measured: “The first game is going to be key to knowing what it is up to. If we are to advance to the round of 16 or to stay on the road. That is going to be the stick for Colo Colo”.

This Monday, the Cacique will meet his rivals, in a new edition of the Copa Libertadores de América. The ceremony will take place from 9:00 p.m. at the Conmebol headquarters in Luque, Paraguay.