Esteban Pavez raises his voice after the defeat of Colo Colo: “We all have to raise the level”

The midfielder did not hide his discomfort after the resounding fall against Cobresal and took the opportunity to make a strong self-criticism. “We’re pretty hurt,” he said.

Colo Colo fails to raise its head and suffered a resounding 3-1 defeat at the hands of Cobresal at the El Cobre Stadium, in a commitment valid for the ninth day of the 2023 National Championship.

With this result, the cast led by Gustavo Quinteros continues to lose ground in the standings, where it is in eighth position with 11 points and was seven lengths away from the leader Huachipato.

Esteban Pavez raises his voice after the defeat and makes a fierce self-criticism

After this bitter meeting, Esteban Pavez spoke with the official channel of TNT Sports, where He did not hide his discomfort at the defeat and took the opportunity to make a strong self-criticism.

In the first instance, the flyer stated that it is “quite a tough loss. we are quite hurt. I think they were specific errors. In the first half Brayan was excellent, he had two or three one-on-ones that he took out. They scored three incredible set piece goals for us”.

“It’s a pity what happened to us, we came here with a lot of confidence, we came from playing two games defensively quite well and today they scored three goals. Upstairs we did not have the necessary mobility. They made two lines of 4 and then left quickly, I think that’s where the game goes. Back we played hand in hand and we did not win the duels. Cecilio Waterman received many times only against the two, those things must be improved”, he added.

Along the same lines, Huesi maintained that “we are leaving quite hurt and we must turn the page as soon as possible. These two weeks of unemployment have to be important and once and for all we all have to raise the level”.

Finally, Pavez was clear in pointing out “That’s already an excuse, we already know each other and we’ve been together for three months. Today they were specific errors, tactical errors. It hurts a lot because we are very workaholics. There were three set-piece goals, a game that I never felt we could lose. We had control, we were coming out well from behind, we had a filtered pass but I think we lacked the last pass just like with the U”.