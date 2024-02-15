Esther Semidey celebrated 104 years

With the traditional mañanitas and surrounded by family and friends, Esther Semidey celebrated her 104th birthday at a senior center in East Harlem.

-How old are you?

“One hundred and four, one hundred and four.”

-And lived well? Have you lived them very well?

“Thanks to God, yes”.

From time to time, due to her age, Esther tends to forget some things.

How old am I?

-104

“One hundred and four years? There are people who, at 70, 80 years old, can’t do anything anymore and I, thank God, am able to do everything,” said Esther.

Semidey was born in 1920 in Puerto Rico, but at an early age he moved to El Barrio in Harlem with his relatives.

There he developed personally and professionally. She had a son who died, but despite that she is surrounded by her nephews, her caregiver, and friends from the Covello center she attends.

“A blessing, really, I have learned a lot from her, she is a person… I start to think that her determination and strength have helped her reach this age,” said Delsy Valdivieso, who takes care of Esther.

“She enjoys coming here to karaoke, to all the celebrations at the center and she applauds a lot and we enjoy with her and she is happy with life,” said Gertrudis Peralta, Esther’s friend.

Well, that happiness is what keeps her standing, says Esther.

-But what have you done to last so many years?

“Be with people, with everyone else. “If I am alone, one is bad, if one is alone, who does not want to talk to anyone, who is locked up, one gets sick immediately and from there, then death.”

At the Covello Center of which she has been a member for more than 20 years, they are delighted to celebrate her.

“And just her experience of having her here, all the ‘seniors’ admire her, it is very very nice,” said Mara Carrasco, Director of Programs at Covello Adult Center.

Despite the passage of time, her femininity remains intact, as does her good humor.

-Do you like to paint yourself? Do you like to put on makeup?

“Sure, without one, putting on makeup is uglier.”