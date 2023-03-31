Estudiantes shows another face and shines against Newell’s: thrashes it 3-0

With the need to change the image that he left in the La Plata classic, Estudiantes tried from the first minutes to show another face.

Although in the first minutes the ball began to be disputed from midfield, when Heinze’s team tried to become the owner, Pincha showed the intention of being with clenched teeth and thus progressing in the rival field.

That way Estudiantes had the clearest way to open the scoring. A good play by Rollheiser entering the area from the left ended with a cover by Hoyos and Boselli, who dropped the rebound, sent it over the crossbar with his left foot.

Domínguez’s team asserted itself better and dominated the game. At 25, the goal came and with a well-known formula. A climb from Leonardo Godoy on the right to the bottom, a perfect cross and Santiago Ascacibar arrived -again- to connect with his head and send it into the back of the net.

Arriving half an hour into the first half, another play of the favorites “of the house” appeared to stretch the advantage. Lateral shaped like a center launched by Godoy. Boselli couldn’t head it, Ascacibar tried a Chilean half and finally hit Aguirre’s hand. Ramírez did not hesitate to charge a penalty.

The ball was taken by Mauro Boselli, Hoyos guessed the intention and the scorer did not forgive on the rebound.

Newell’s did not react and Estudiantes was up for the slap. The rosarinos were still subdued and showed a stretched scheme, which favored Pincha, who, if he had been more refined, could have gone into the break with a greater advantage.

At the beginning of the second half, Domínguez ordered the entry of Zuqui for Sosa, thinking of sustaining from midfield. It was barely 15 seconds before the next blow to the chin came for Leprosy. Boselli received from behind and left Godoy alone, who defined with great category, puncturing it from above.