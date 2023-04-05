Estudiantes won 1-0 in Bolivia with nine men and made an ideal cup debut

Despite suffering the expulsions of Ascacibar and Lollo, Estudiantes was superior to a modest Oriente Petrolero and won in Santa Cruz de la Sierra 1-0 thanks to a goal of enormous creative conception that Leornaro Godoy crowned in the opponent’s net. Godoy was the figure of a team that became very complicated after the irresponsible and deserved red card that Rusito Ascacibar received during the first half.

In the plain of Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, Estudiantes began their participation in the Copa Sudamericana Conmebol maintaining almost the entire team (only Zuqui entered for Sosa) that defeated Newell’s in UNO last Friday.

In a calm atmosphere, the stadium does not look complete by any means, Pincha started the game showing that he was willing to be the protagonist to go for the victory.

Minutes later, a combination between Godoy and Boselli, with a cross from the former, meant the first call of attention for the modest host team, which today is not one of the most powerful in the league in their country.

Luciano Lollo began to play conditioned by a warning that came after seven minutes for the offense against the skilled Vaca. Undoubtedly, a circumstance to take into account in the continuity of the game.

The constant projections of Leonardo Godoy were shown as the main virtue of Pincha, who turned most of his attacks down the right wing.

After the initial quarter of an hour, Estudiantes looked better, but without the necessary precision to corner the Bolivians against their goal.

Estudiantes’ dominance needed more clarity in the last fifteen meters of the field, where they could not find the final pass to put Boselli one on one with the goalkeeper Quiñonez.

However, on 31 minutes, a Rollheiser left-footed shot from inside the box bounced off David Villalba when it seemed to be too difficult for the Oriente Petrolero keeper to control.

The match had a situation of enormous weight when the referee, at the request of the VAR, correctly sent off Santiago Ascacibar for an elbow without the ball. Unnecessary aggression from the red-and-red midfielder who left his team outnumbered and complicated it in concrete terms.

In the add-on, with the burden of being local and having numerical superiority, Ortiente Petrolero demanded Andújar in the first minute with a shot from Sánchez that the goalkeeper sent for a corner.

The entry of Emmanuel Más by Santiago Núñez freed and put Benedetti ahead on the left flank. Estudiantes went on to defend with four and tried to accommodate differently without losing consistency in each of their lines.

Estudiantes did not dominate as in the first half. Everything cost him more and he felt the absence of Rusito in midfield.

The game was a concert of mistakes and zero to zero was a reliable synthesis of what was generated by both.

At 18 minutes Estudiantes broke the flat mold of the actions and built a true goal. Rollheiser, Zuqui and Leonardo Godoy combined perfectly so that the latter scored with a low shot entering as a striker on the right. It was the best collective move and the Pincha crowned it with a long-awaited shout.

The surprising expulsion of Lollo, in the television images only a minimal struggle is observed, forced another variant in the background. Guasone by Benedetti was the variant that Domínguez ordered so as not to lose height in the rear.

The locals pressed the accelerator to go on the attack and were close to equalizing when Guasone missed the clearance and Andújar intervened to abort the danger.

The entry of Mateo Pellegrino for Boselli was intended to give air and new energy to the diminished white-and-red attack.

Estudiantes clearly opted not to lose order and manage calmly so that the minutes were running. With nine men, the team brought out their character and solidarity to sustain a result that represented a perfect start in international competition.

Mateo Pellegrino had a clear situation when he took a very strong shot that Quiñonez cleared.

Some relief for Pincha came in the forty minute when the referee sent off Mercado, at the behest of the VAR, for a strong blow to Corcho Rodríguez.

From that moment on, ten locals played against nine from Pincha and the trade became a matter of mandatory approval for whoever had the advantage.

Eros Mancuso by Rollheiser was another change made to strengthen the red-and-white resistance.

Mateo Pellegrino could have converted the second very close to the end, but kicked wide from an excellent position inside the area.

VIDEOS FROM BOLIVIA (By Martín Cabrera, special envoy of EL DIA)