Etched glass: This new Razer mouse pad costs a whopping 120 euros



With the Razer Atlas, the company specializing in gaming accessories announces its first mouse pad made of tempered glass. In terms of precision, speed and durability, it is aimed at professional gamers who should not be put off by the price of 120 euros.





Where most manufacturers of gaming mouse pads usually rely on textured cloth or plastic surfaces, Razer is investing in a niche and launching a new tempered glass pad with the Razer Atlas. The 2-micron texture etched into the tempered glass is intended to enable precise detection of optical sensors, which have had to experience various limitations on glass mouse pads in the past.



Razer Atlas: The “sensation of seemingly zero resistance”

Compared to mouse pads made of fabric or plastic, the Razer Atlas offers the better gliding properties that pro gamers otherwise get with personalized mouse feet made of glass (e.g. aluminum silicate). According to Razer, the aim is to achieve “a feeling of seemingly zero resistance”. Furthermore, the manufacturer speaks of a scratch-resistant, dirt and dust-repellent surface that is easy to clean. The Razer Atlas takes up 45 x 40 centimeters on the desk, weighs two kilograms and is about five millimeters high. A non-slip, rubberized underside provides support. And as befits a sizable piece of live safety glass, Razer warns against applying excessive heat to the mousepad, exposing it to direct sunlight, or even hitting opponents with it outside of the virtual world.

The Razer Atlas is priced at 119.99 euros in Germany. There is a choice of color variants in black or white. A price that probably mainly competitive players and professionals are willing to pay. The Razer Viper Mini in a Signature Edition made of a magnesium exoskeleton weighing only 49 grams for a whopping 320 euros shows that Razer customers rave about exotics of this kind.

Summary Razer Atlas: Tempered glass mouse pad for professional gamers, 120 euros

Precise guidance of optical sensors, 2 micron texture

Better sliding properties compared to fabric/plastic

Scratch Resistant, Dirt/Dust Resistant, Easy To Clean

45 x 40 cm, 2 kg, 5 mm high, non-slip base

Black or white, no heat, no sun, no spanking

