Ethics Council: Making better use of health data without weakening data protection

German Ethics Council

Berlin (ots)

On March 22, 2023, the German Ethics Council invites you to a public evening event in the Bioethics Forum series on the subject of “patient-oriented data use”. The aim is a constructive dialogue on how health data can be made more usable for medical care, the personalization of treatments and for research in accordance with data protection.

Health data is still used far too little for research, although it is legally permitted and even required in the interests of patient welfare. The German Ethics Council would like to identify the relevant problems and look for solutions. To this end, he invites experts from data protection, politics, ethics, law and technology to discuss concrete examples from practice and improvements for the future.

Alena Buyx, Chairwoman of the German Ethics Council, says: “Health data has enormous potential for patient well-being if it can only be used. In order for this to be possible, we don’t need less data protection, but its better implementation.”

At the beginning of the event, the physician Tobias B. Huber and the patient representative Patrick Schloss will report on the challenges that data protection poses in practice: it is difficult, for example, to establish contact between self-help groups and those affected in accordance with data protection. Another problem: declarations of consent to the use of data are so long that most patients either sign them without reading them or reject them.

The examples are then classified according to subject: legally by Anne Riechert (Frankfurt UAS), technically and organizationally by Sylvia Thun (Charité) and ethically by Dirk Lanzerath (DRZE). Finally, possible solutions are discussed. Tobias B. Huber and Patrick Schloss talk to the Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information Ulrich Kelber and the Head of the Digital Department at the Federal Ministry of Health, Susanne Ozegowski.

The German Ethics Council already presented fundamental considerations on the subject in its 2017 statement “Big Data and Health – Data Sovereignty as Informational Freedom”.

Volker Lipp, Deputy Chairman of the German Ethics Council, emphasizes: “The use of health data is subject to high requirements because such data contain highly sensitive information that is worthy of protection. At the same time, their use for medical research and care is of great importance.”

Ursula Klingmüller, member of the German Ethics Council, adds: “Better use of data benefits everyone and is also what the vast majority of patients want. Unfortunately, data protection in research practice is often handled too restrictively due to uncertainty.”

The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Leibniz Hall of the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences and Humanities. Registration is required for on-site participation: https://www.ethikrat.org/forum-bioethik/anmeldung.

The event will be online at transfer. No registration is required for this. Interested parties can join the discussion under the hashtag #data usage.

Simultaneous transcription and online subtitling are available for the hearing-impaired. A video recording and a transcript of the event will then be published on the website of the German Ethics Council.

Telephone: +49/30/20370-524

Fax: +49/30/20370-252

Email: [email protected]

URL: www.ethikrat.org

Original content from: German Ethics Council, transmitted by news aktuell