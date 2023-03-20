Ethics Council on Artificial Intelligence: “Do not diminish human development”

Conventional intelligence has given some thought to artificial intelligence (AI): The German Ethics Council published its statement “Humans and machines – challenges posed by artificial intelligence” today, Monday. “The use of AI must expand human development and must not reduce it,” commented Alena Buyx, Chair of the German Ethics Council, on the paper in which the panel of experts from various disciplines examines the “impact of digital technologies on human self-image and cooperation”. has. AI should not replace humans, said Buyx.

In particular, the Ethics Council examined the effects of AI systems on the four areas of medicine, school education, public communication and opinion-forming, and public administration. In medicine, for example, AI is already being used in cancer diagnostics, intelligent tutor systems are conceivable in schools, but AI could also bring about fundamental changes in social services, the judiciary and the police.

According to the Ethics Council, the assessment of the respective use of AI must “always be context-, application- and person-specific. “When human activities are delegated to machines, this can have very different effects on different groups of people, actors and those affected,” said Judith Simon, a philosopher at the University of Hamburg and spokesperson for the working group. “Therefore, it is important to take a close look at who this is associated with expanded scope for action and whose scope for action is rather reduced.”

We won’t be able to control super intelligent machines. Study by the Max Planck Society on the regulation of artificial intelligence

For the Ethics Council, the “central key question” for the ethical assessment of AI systems was whether “human authorship and the conditions for responsible action are expanded or reduced through the use of AI”. The recommendations to politicians are formulated accordingly.

In the medical field, the experts point out the importance of “quality assurance in the development and use of AI products” and the “avoidance of loss of medical competence”. In addition, the privacy of patients must be reconciled with the need for “intensive data use in medical research”. It is important to “protect the relationship of trust between all people involved and to avoid the complete replacement of medical professionals”.

In school education, the use of AI should be “based on basic educational ideas and limited to elements that have been proven to expand the skills and social interactions of the learners”. Here, too, privacy must be protected.

The Ethics Council also commented on the influence of artificial intelligence on opinion-forming and public communication and advocates “rules for online platforms” that affect both the “selection” and the “moderation of content”. Personalized advertising and data trading should also be regulated and research must be given better access to platform data.

In public administration, AI must be used in such a way that discrimination is avoided and the “blind following of machine recommendations” is prevented. In addition, case-by-case considerations and the right of inspection and objection of those affected must be guaranteed. According to the Ethics Council, when AI is used in the work of security authorities, societal negotiation processes should be conducted on an appropriate balance between risks and opportunities.

However, the extent to which these recommendations will be included in future legislation is an open question. The first comprehensive AI regulation, the “AI Act”, is currently being discussed in the European Union. However, the negotiations are “slow”, writes Tagesspiegel Background digitization and AI. Because it is about a “dynamic future market” that the US government, for example, is trying to influence just like China, where an AI ecosystem is emerging that could be more accessible to many companies from other regions of the world than that of the West. AI professor Patrick Glaune from Deggendorf University of Applied Sciences fears that the EU’s AI Act could become a real disadvantage for the location. “Regulation means different things,” he told the Tagesspiegel background. “In the EU, it’s all about requirements and bans, while other places tend to see opportunities.”

The European Council is therefore calling for the Commission’s original proposal of April 2021 to be relaxed – including through a narrower definition of AI and less strict requirements for developers and users of high-risk systems. “The commission wanted a very broad definition, in case of doubt every pocket calculator would be AI,” says Glauner. “There was also no meaningful definition of when an application is high-risk, while the associated requirements are very far-reaching and in some cases unfulfillable.”

So while some are concerned about locational and competitive advantages, others are concerned about keeping the AI ​​genie halfway in the bottle. A study by the Max Planck Society, for example, comes to the conclusion that artificial intelligence ultimately does not act in the interests of humans. “We will not be able to control super-intelligent machines,” says the 2021 study.Superintelligence cannot be contained: Lessons from Computability Theory‘ in the Journal of Artificial Intelligence Research.

