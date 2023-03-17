EU commitment for Activision deal: Microsoft wants to play it safe



Microsoft today submitted a package of measures to the EU Commission in order to meet the requirements for the approval of the competition authorities for the multi-billion takeover of the games giant Activision Blizzard. The EU is examining whether the admissions are sufficient.





The eternal struggle for the takeover of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft went into the next round today. According to a report by the news agency, the Redmond-based company has them in order to secure the release of the EU antitrust authorities Reuters presented today extensive documents offering admissions of the company.

What exactly Microsoft offers is currently open

This is said to emerge from a document that the EU Commission published today. It is still unclear what concessions Microsoft has offered the European Union, since the EU does not publish any information on this topic. However, Microsoft Vice President Brad Smith, who is responsible for contact with governments and authorities, had indicated that the main focus was on offering license agreements for certain game franchises.

In a statement, a Microsoft official said that following the recently announced license deals with cloud gaming providers from several countries, the strategy of making admissions to the approval of the competition authorities in different regions is sticking to the strategy. This is to ensure that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard continues to benefit gaming fans around the world. Apparently, at least in the EU, this tactic is in good hands when it comes to getting the competition authorities to agree to the takeover of Activision Blizzard. According to sources close to the EU Commission, they should be quite satisfied with Microsoft’s offerings. The situation has been different so far, especially in Great Britain, where the competent authority only recently expressed serious doubts about the planned 69 billion dollar deal.

The EU Commission is now gathering feedback from various of Microsoft’s rivals and competitors before acting on the software giant’s latest submission. The final decision of the commission should be made by May 22, 2023.

Summary Microsoft presents package of measures to enable acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft offers acknowledgments that licensing deals will help.

EU Commission collects feedback from competitors.

The decision of the commission will be made by May 22, 2023.

Microsoft is still grappling with doubts in the UK.

See also: