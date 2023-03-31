EU: Digitization push through common health data room?

What do you think about the state of digitization of health data? Permanent construction site or rather upheaval or even departure? If you ask around among the experts, you will get a fairly heterogeneous picture of opinion. Not everyone describes the situation as negatively as Karl Lauterbach. The Federal Minister of Health sees Germany “decades behind” in this field. He can no longer be responsible for this, so a “restart” must come – again, but now really.

The federal government calls this new start, which was presented in mid-March 2023, “digitalisation strategy for the health care system and care”. Among other things, by 2025 at least 80 percent of citizens should have an electronic patient file (ePA), according to the goal. According to the plans, the legal basis will be created by a “digital law” and in particular a “health data usage law”.

The minister’s serve caused an enormous echo. In newspaper comments, some journalists ridiculed Lauterbach’s sudden enthusiasm, data protectionists criticized the planned objection solution, according to which patients only receive an ePA if they actively say “no”.