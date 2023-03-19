EU ministers discuss ammunition for Kiev

The foreign and defense ministers of the EU countries want to discuss further support for Ukraine in the war against Russia tomorrow afternoon. The meeting in Brussels is said to be primarily about the delivery of urgently needed ammunition. Austria is represented by the ÖVP government members Alexander Schallenberg (external) and Klaudia Tanner (defense).

The background is concerns that Ukraine could be missing important types of ammunition in the near future. This particularly applies to artillery shells. The EU Commission and Foreign Affairs Commissioner Josep Borrell had therefore recently presented a plan on how possible deliveries could be accelerated.

Joint purchase planned

On the one hand, this involves deliveries from national stocks and, on the other hand, a joint purchase of artillery ammunition. Two billion euros could be made available for this from EU funds.

The foreign ministers are already meeting in the morning to discuss, among other things, the political tensions in Tunisia. In addition, further sanctions against Iran are to be decided because of ongoing human rights violations.