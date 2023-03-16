EU prepares for more ammunition to Ukraine

This week’s debates in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg and other current EU issues are commented on and analyzed.

The guests Bengt Norborg and Björn Fägerstensenior researcher UI, CEO Politea analyzes the situation in Ukraine, where there is a shortage of ammunition and how EU countries are now preparing to send more ammunition..

– I can see a clear new orientation in Europe. This must be resolved, says Bengt Norborg, Ukraine correspondent for SVT.

Other program items:

* The economic crisis: conversations with Harry Flam, senior advisor Sieps about how one has influenced the EU. He thinks the situation is better than he expected.

* News block on climate agreements and migration with David BoatySVT’s correspondent in Brussels.

* Brexit agreement for Northern Ireland with SVT’s foreign reporter Anna-Maja Persson foreign reporter.

Host: Niklas Svensson

From 16/3.

