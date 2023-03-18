Euphoric AMLO celebrates Mexico’s triumph in the World Baseball Classic

Euphoric was the celebration of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, after the triumph of the Mexican Baseball Team over Puerto Rico.

This was observed in a video that the federal president shared on social networks, when the last play of this meeting this Friday night, with which the Aztec players go – for the first time – to the semifinals in the World Baseball Classic.

Only pro-poor politics is greater than the passion for baseball. Mexico 5-Puerto Rico 4 Congratulations, horses! ���� pic.twitter.com/xdcqhIQfhG – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_)

“Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, eehhh Viva México!”, he shouted openly.

“He accompanied this recording with the message of “sOnly pro-poor politics is greater than a passion for baseball. Mexico 5-Puerto Rico 4.

Congratulations horses!” he wrote.

During this week, López Obrador had been congratulating the players of the Mexican Baseball Team for their victories against teams like the United States and Canada, with expressions such as “they did not shrink”, as well as sending recommendations “do not trust yourself”.

In the next few days Mexico will face the Japanese National Team in the semifinals.

