Euro 2024 : France 3-0 Pays-Bas (mi-tps)

Perfectly entering their match and very serious, the French team logically leads against the Netherlands (3-0) at the break of this first match of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

While the captaincy debate animated the week of the French team, it did not take long for the subject to fade with the early opening of Griezmann on a service from Mbapp (1-0, 2nd ). And given the way the two players achieved this goal, there is no longer any question about the relationship between the new captain of the Blues and his vice-captain. The Habs were also able to celebrate very quickly a new goal from Upamecano after an error by goalkeeper Cillessen (2-0, 8th).

After this catastrophic start, the Dutch set foot on the ball. But Maignan did not tremble on two attempts without danger from Wijnaldum. While Cillessen still had to bow in a duel with Mbapp, who took advantage of the passivity of the Oranje defense to widen the gap (3-0, 21st). In this first nightmarish period, the Dutch goalkeeper nevertheless distinguished himself after half an hour of play to stop the bleeding by pushing away a header from Konat which was heading for the net.

