Euro 2024 qualifiers: a record broken twice, Greece on the heels of the Blues ... What to remember from Friday's matches

In the other game of France’s group, the Greeks won against Gibraltar, a match that saw a longevity record broken.

The show was at the Stade de France but we also played on the other lawns of the Old Continent. If the Blues took the lead in Pool B of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Friday March 24, by martyring the Dutch defense (4-0), Greece also won in the other match of the group. This match was the scene of a broken record.

Ibrahimovic capped at the post for a record

By entering the game against Belgium in place of Alexander Isak in the 73rd minute, Zlatan Ibrahimovic hoped to be able to drop a new symbolic mark in the annals of European football. Coming into play in the second period, the AC Milan striker thought he would become the oldest player to play a qualifying match for a European championship in 41 years, five months and 21 days et erase from the tablets the record of the Italian world champion goalkeeper, Dino Zoff, established in 1983 (41 years, three months and a day).

But at the same time, another player, completely unknown to the general public, stole the show. Lee Casciaro, striker of the Gibraltar selection, started against Greece and seized this record for four short days more (41 years and 176 days against 172 for the former PSG player).

Missed evening in more ways than one for Ibrahimovic, launched to sound the revolt of his team, then led by two goals by the Red Devils, but which did not weigh on the end of the match. Sweden eventually lost 3-0 in Stockholm. Badly launched in these playoffs, the striker’s partners will have to recover to qualify. Especially since the giant hopes to become, at over 42, the oldest player to participate in a final phase of a Euro. What Lee Casciaro can hardly hope for with his modest selection from Gibraltar.

Greece insures against Gibraltar

In the other match of the France team group, Greece easily got rid of Gibraltar (3-0). Facing the 200th nation in the FIFA rankings, the team trained by the former Uruguayan coach of Bordeaux, Gustavo Poyet, has never been worried. Evidenced by a single strike suffered in 90 minutes by the national star and goalkeeper of Benfica, Odysséas Vlachodimos. Thanks to this success, the Greeks take second place in the group behind the Blues on goal difference.