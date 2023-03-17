Europa League: Bayer with luck

For SC Freiburg it was against Juventus Turin in the round of 16 of the Europa League, Union Berlin failed at Royale Union St. Gilloise. Bayer Leverkusen is the last remaining German team in the Europa League.

In the quarter-finals, Xabi Alonso’s team can now show that they can do better than the iron ones. Because Leverkusen meets St. Gilloise and has home rights in the first leg. That was the result of the draw on Friday. In the event of a possible semi-final entry, the Rhinelanders would then either meet AS Roma or Feyenoord Rotterdam.

For Bayer, the Europa League is probably the last chance to bring an unsatisfactory season to a happy end. The Werkself are currently only ninth in the Bundesliga.

