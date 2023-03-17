Europa League conference: Nice inherits the Swiss from Basel in the quarter-finals

The only French representatives still present on the European scene, the Niçois will travel to Switzerland during the first leg.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa League Conference took place on Friday 17 March at UEFA headquarters in Nyon (Switzerland). After its two victories against Sheriff Tiraspol, OGC Nice is the only French representative on the European scene. The Riviera club will face FC Basel, with the first leg in Switzerland (April 13). The Aiglons inherit an affordable draw on paper but will meet, in the event of qualification in the last four, one of the winners of the poster opposing Lech Poznan to Fiorentina.

In addition, the competition favorite and undefeated, West Ham, will challenge the Belgian club La Gantoise, while the Dutch of AZ Alkmaar, who disposed of Lazio in Rome, inherited Anderlecht, them winners of Villarreal. The winners of these oppositions will meet in the semi-finals. The return matches will take place on April 20.