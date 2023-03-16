Europa League: eliminated on penalties, Arsenal falls from above against Sporting and loses William Saliba to injury

The Premier League leader gave in after the suspense against the Portuguese club on Thursday in the round of 16 second leg (2-2, 5-3 tab).

Irresistible in the Premier League this season, Arsenal will be able to concentrate there twice as much now. The Gunners, already hooked in the round of 16 first leg of the Europa League against Sporting Portugal (2-2), could never get rid of the Portuguese and finally lost on penalties, Thursday March 16, in the return (1 -1, 5-3 tabs). The Gunners got the double penalty. William Saliba, just called up by Didier Deschamps for the next gathering of the France team, was injured in the 21st minute, limping.

Led there and back, the Lisbon people were able to find the resources to equalize and push Arsenal to their last entrenchments, paying themselves a sublime goal from 47 meters by Pedro Goncalves (62nd). They then emerged victorious from a penalty shootout for the first time in their European Cup history.

Juve and Manchester United pass on their side

Mikel Arteta’s men are therefore already stopping in the European Cup, which they should nevertheless find next year, this time in the Champions League for the first time since 2017. Arsenal are the only big favorites for the final victory to have fallen on Thursday: Manchester United, Juventus Turin, Sevilla and AS Roma have all qualified and will know their opponent on Friday, at 1 p.m., during the draw.