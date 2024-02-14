European Union calls for immediate release of Venezuelan activist accused by Maduro regime

CARACAS.- The European Union requested the immediate release of the activist Rocío San Miguel, president of the NGO Control Ciudadano, who was detained by officials of the Nicolás Maduro regime on Saturday, February 9, at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía.

“Deeply concerned by the recent arrest of Rocío San Miguel. We call for her immediate release and reaffirm our commitment to the protection of human rights defenders,” said Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, in his social network account X on Tuesday, February 13.

Lawyer Rocío San Miguel, whose ONG She has been dedicated to investigating security and defense issues for 20 years. She was charged with the alleged commission of the crimes of treason, conspiracy, terrorism and association, among others. She has Venezuelan and Spanish nationality.

The attorney general appointed by the defunct National Constituent Assembly, Tarek William Saab, pointed out the activist for an alleged relationship with a conspiratorial plot called “White Bracelet.”

This Tuesday, February 13, it was learned that the activist, whose custodial measure was ratified by a terrorism court, will be held at the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service. (SEBIN) from The Helicoid. The defense reported that his whereabouts were learned after more than 100 hours of forced disappearance. With the arrest of San Miguel, five people close to him were also arrested, including his daughter Miranda Díaz, on whom the court imposed precautionary measures.

European Union meetings

At the end of January of this year, the European Union reported that “ambassadors and diplomatic representatives of several Member States” held an agenda of meetings in Caracas with “relevant actors” for the implementation of the Barbados Agreements. These agreements were signed between representatives of Chavismo and the opposition in October 2023.

The EU has been recurrent in its calls to the Maduro regime for free and competitive elections in Venezuela. The ambassadors met with Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and the President of the 2020 National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez. The latter is also head of the official delegation in the negotiation.

@snederr

Source: European Union