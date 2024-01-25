European Union offers Ecuador joint security operations

BRUSSELS.- The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, assured this Thursday that he will offer the president of Ecuador , Daniel Noboa joint operations with the EU to guarantee the security in the country, which is going through a serious crisis caused by the activities of criminal networks.

“We have supported the Government of Ecuador and its institutions to restore public order, guarantee citizen security and we are willing to cooperate at all levels to face the challenge they face, which is no small thing,” explained the head of European diplomacy at the Eurolatina Parliamentary Assembly, to point out that he will put this on the table in the call that is scheduled for the next few hours with Noboa.

Borrell gave as an example of possible cooperation “joint operations” through Europol. “We have missions that protect security in many parts of the world, why not in Ecuador too,” she reflected.

In this sense, Borrell said that he will offer the Ecuadorian president more cooperation taking into consideration that the security crisis in the Andean country must be high on the agenda and not think that “it happens in a distant, different and distant country.”

In the last hours, the President of Ecuador He admitted that the start of his mandate has been like a “roller coaster” with “hard” moments and largely marked by the open “war” against insecurity, although he also stated that “encouraging” data is already beginning to be seen.

Noboa asserted that his mandate began “practically in war” and forced him to change the focus on job creation, since Ecuador lives formally immersed in an “armed conflict.”

US aid

On Tuesday, a US plane with security assistance to confront the violence of criminal gangs came to Ecuadorafter President Noboa admitted that the country needs foreign help to confront the criminal gangs that keep it plagued.

A statement released by the US State Department stated that this week the country will deliver 20,000 bulletproof vests and more than a million dollars in critical security and emergency response equipment, including ambulances and defense logistical support vehicles.

He stated that in the coming days the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will increase its personnel and the US Department of Homeland Security is mobilizing personnel to support the training of police and prosecutors. In addition, it will provide additional support in the area of ​​digital forensics and other analyzes that are critical to the fight against organized crime.

Admiral Jaime Vela, head of the joint command of the Ecuadorian Armed Forces, recalled that since the previous year Ecuador has maintained an agreement with the United States, as a result of which material collaboration has been sent, and he specified that “what is being done is to accelerate the arrival of that help.”

A high-level American mission is in the Ecuadorian capital, chaired by Christopher Dodd, special envoy for the Americas of the president of the United States.

The high-level U.S. mission also met with Attorney General Diana Salazar and senior judicial officials to “explore ways to accelerate U.S. and Ecuadorian cooperation against criminal organizations,” according to a message from the U.S. embassy. United States published in X.

Vela stated that there are 45 other countries that are supporting Ecuador in the fight against crime.

Source: With information from AP / Europa Press