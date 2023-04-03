Europe’s top scorers | Does Cuypers snap to Gladbach?

No player has scored more in the Jupiler Pro League as Hugo Cuypers continues to climb the career ladder in Belgium. Last weekend, the 26-year-old center forward scored twice in the 5-0 thrashing of RFC Seraing and now has 18 goals this season. Cuypers has already clearly exceeded his goal tally from the previous year.
Continue below the ad
The 1.85 meter tall right footer scored 13 goals in 29 league games for KV Mechelen. That earned the attacker a four-million move to Gent last summer. Cuypers could move on to another club next summer. According to ‘Bild’, Borussia Mönchengladbach sees the striker as a possible heir for Marcus Thuram. The Belgian has now collected more arguments for his signing.
The best scorers in Europe
|player
|Tore
|1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
|28 in 26 games (2,118 minutes)
|2. Ender Valencia (Fenerbahce)
|26 in 22 games (1,606 minutes)
|3. Victor Osimhen (SSC Neapel)
|21 in 23 games (1,915 minutes)
|4. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
|21 in 28 games (2,508 minutes)
|5. Kylian Mbappe (Paris St. Germain)
|19 in 25 games (2,012 minutes)
|6. Jonathan David (OSC Lille)
|19 in 28 games (2,383 minutes)
|7. Hugo Cuypers (KAA Ghent)
|18 in 30 games (2,421 minutes)
|8. Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco
|17 in 25 games (1,557 minutes)
|9. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica Lisbon)
|17 in 22 games (1,704 minutes)
|10. Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona)
|17 in 23 games (1,862 minutes)