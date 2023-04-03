Europe’s top scorers | Does Cuypers snap to Gladbach?

No player has scored more in the Jupiler Pro League as Hugo Cuypers continues to climb the career ladder in Belgium. Last weekend, the 26-year-old center forward scored twice in the 5-0 thrashing of RFC Seraing and now has 18 goals this season. Cuypers has already clearly exceeded his goal tally from the previous year.

The 1.85 meter tall right footer scored 13 goals in 29 league games for KV Mechelen. That earned the attacker a four-million move to Gent last summer. Cuypers could move on to another club next summer. According to ‘Bild’, Borussia Mönchengladbach sees the striker as a possible heir for Marcus Thuram. The Belgian has now collected more arguments for his signing.

