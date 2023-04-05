Europol dismantled ‘hacker’ group that sold data to other criminals

O target was “Genesis Market, one of the most dangerous markets in the world”, European police said in a statement.

The operation, which took place on Tuesday, consisted of simultaneous actions carried out against users of the platform and resulted in 119 arrests and 208 search warrants for homes.

The investigation had been running since 2019 with the cooperation of the European Cyber ​​Crime Center and the Joint Working Group on Cyber ​​Crime, both based at Europol.

The dismantling was led by the FBI and the Dutch National Police, which met at Europol headquarters to coordinate the different actions to be taken in 17 countries, a group of which Portugal was not part.

The now dismantled criminal group was considered one of the biggest enablers of cybercrime through the sale of credentials, digital identities and stolen accounts worldwide.

The ‘bots’, mechanisms that infect electronic devices through computer viruses to collect data, created by the group, could later be purchased by other criminals through which they would have access to fingerprints, data from autofill forms and login information collected in real time.

The Genesis Market became a popular resource among ‘hackers’ as it was accessible on the open internet via guest status.

