Europol warns against abuse of ChatGPT

The European police authority Europol has warned against the abuse of chatbots by criminals. The technology could also be used for fraud, misinformation and cybercrime, the authority warned in a report published today in The Hague. Europol experts had examined the chatbot ChatGPT for possible abuse.

ChatGPT’s ability to create highly realistic texts makes the program a useful tool for criminals, the agency wrote. The chatbot is able to copy the language style of certain people or groups. Criminals could use this to trick victims and gain their trust.

Because ChatGPT is also able to produce codes for different programming languages, it is also a potentially valuable tool for criminals with little technical knowledge, according to Europol. To prevent abuse, investigators would have to keep up with technological developments.