Eurovision 2023: discover the 37 songs in the running

All the participating countries have now revealed their candidate for Eurovision 2023. With the exception of a few automatically qualified, they will have to compete in two semi-finals to secure their place on D-Day.

All candidate songs for Eurovision 2023 are now known. By revealing its title Echo this Thursday, Georgian singer Iru completed the list of 37 songs that will compete in this 67th edition of the international tele-hook, the final of which will take place on May 13 in Liverpool.

Two months before the evening, the bookmakers have already chosen their big favorite: the Swedish singer Loreen and her title Tattoo won 40% of the provisional votes. France, with Obviously de La Zarra, ranks tenth in the predictions. Overview of the 37 songs in competition.

• Albania: Albina & Kelmendi Family – Duje

• Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover

• Australia: Traveling – Promise

• Autriche: Teya & Salena – Who the Hell is Edgar?

• Azerbaïdjan: TuralTuranX – Tell Me More

• Belgique: Gustaph – Because Of You

• Croatia: Flight 3 – Mama ŠČ!

• Chypre: Andrew Lambrou – Break a Broken Heart

• Czech Republic: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown

• Danemark: Reiley – Breaking My Heart

• Estonie: Alika – Bridges

• Finland: Wrapper – Cha Cha Cha

• France: La Zarra – Obviously

• Georgia: Iru – Echo

• Allemagne: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter

• Grèce: Victor Vernicos – What They Say

• Islande: Diljá – Power

• Irlande: Wild Youth – We Are One

• Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn

• Italy: Marco Mengoni – Two Lives

• Lettonie: Sudden Lights – Aijā

• Lithuanian: Monika Linkytė – Stay

• Malte: The Busker – Dance (Our Own Party)

• Moldavia: Pasha Parfeni – The Sun and the Moon

• Pays-Bas: Nia Nicolai & Dion Cooper – Burning Daylight

• Norvège: Alessandra – Queen of Kings

• Pologne: White – Solo

• Portugal: Mimicat – Ai Coração

• Roumanie: Theodor Andrei – D.G.T. (Off and On)

• Saint-Marin: Piqued Jacks – Like An Animal

• Serbia: Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava

• Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem

• Spain: White Dove – Eaea

• Suède: Loreen – Tattoo

• Suisse: Remo Forrer – Watergun

• Ukraine: Tvorchi – Heart of Steel

• Royaume-Unis: Mae Muller – I Wrote a Song

If these artists are now assured of leaving to represent their country in the United Kingdom, they will still have to fight in two semi-finals, on May 9 and 11, to obtain one of the 26 places in the final. Only the public will be able to vote during these two semi-finals. A first: since 2009, it was a combination of votes from the public and a jury of professionals from the music industry that designated the finalists.

The Big Five countries – the biggest financial contributors to the competition – are automatically qualified for the final each year. These are Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom. Ukraine, as the winner of the 2022 edition, is also automatically qualified.

Tradition dictates that the winning country of Eurovision hosts the next edition. But due to the unstable situation in Ukraine, victim of the Russian offensive for more than a year, the organizers preferred the United Kingdom, which came second in 2022 with Space Man they Sam Ryder.