Eurozapping: ChatGPT AI blocked in Italy

ChatGPT, the star of artificial intelligence, is blocked in Italy. The Italian personal data protection authority bans ChatGPT, a world first. Flaw in data protection, absence of filters, for children under 13… the criticisms are strong. OpenAI, owner of ChatGPT, has 20 days to remedy all these disorders, under penalty of a fine.

Arson in Asturias

In Italy, Pope Francis is due to leave hospital tomorrow. Already on the go, the pontiff baptized a newborn in the hospital this afternoon. A short visit before returning tomorrow to the Vatican with the support of Christians. The pope is expected to officiate at Easter masses next week.

In Spain, arson attacks ravage Asturias. More than a hundred fires broke out simultaneously 24 hours ago, mobilizing nearly 700 firefighters. An investigation is opened. Some suspect farmers, who would have liked to take advantage of a new law granting them 15,000 hectares of burnt land.