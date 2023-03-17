The majority of the experts who advised the Bundestag in the negotiations on the reform of the electoral law criticize the draft law of the traffic light parliamentary groups. The “taz” reported in its Friday edition.

Several of the experts also reject information from the coalition factions, according to which an expert hearing in February led to the controversial deletion of the so-called basic mandate clause. If the clause were abolished, constituency winners would not receive a mandate in the future if their parties remained below the five percent hurdle nationwide.

The legal scholar Tarik Tabbara, who was invited to the hearing by the Left Party, told the “taz” that he “had no constitutional objections to the retention of the clause”. He suspects “political interests” behind the argument of the traffic light parties that the regulation is “contrary to the system”.

Experts have warned against the abolition of the clause

The lawyer Bernd Grzeszick proposed by the Union faction made a similar statement. “One gets the impression that the deletion was made hastily, but is now causing legal and political problems and that responsibility for this is being avoided to a certain extent,” he said.

In terms of content, he was against keeping the clause unchanged, but to compensate for the deletion, measures such as “lowering the 5 percent hurdle or federalizing it” were necessary.

Even its own experts warned Ampel against planned electoral law reform

In a report for the hearing, the experts Jelena von Achenbach, Florian Meinel and Christoph Möllers, invited by the traffic light groups, had already warned against the abolition of the clause.

Retention is “essential” to the credibility of the draft, they wrote. The “taz” said von Achenbach now that she sees no reason to change the statement at the time.

“Basic mandate clause” neither constitutionally nor electorally justifiable

Irrespective of the basic mandate clause, the experts Philipp Austermann and Stefanie Schmahl, who were nominated by the Union, criticized the draft law because it meant that not every constituency winner received a mandate.

A total of ten experts took part in the hearing in February. SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich wrote in a letter to the Social Democratic members of the Bundestag this week that the event had shown that the basic mandate clause “cannot be justified either by constitutional or electoral law”. Representatives of the Greens and FDP made similar statements. The Bundestag is expected to open on Friday vote on electoral reform.