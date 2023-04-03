Even Leonardo DiCaprio: Why Was ‘The Godfather’ Part 4 Never Made?

The Godfather It is one of the best movies ever. It is also the perfect example of how an adaptation can equal the greatness of the original work, in this case, Mario Puzo’s novel published in 1969.

The story is great, for it not only presents us with the rise and fall of a family within the mafia, but also reveals a story about migration that remains current.

The first installment of The Godfather was majestic, earning 11 Oscar nominations and three statuettes that included Best Adapted Screenplay, Actor and Film.

The expectations for the second part of The Godfather they were ridiculously high, and between 1972 and ’74, no one thought they’d see another one of the greatest movies in movie history. The result? Nine nominations and six statuettes where Movie was repeated, Adapted Screenplay plus Supporting Actor.

Al Pacino and Marlon Brando in ‘The Godfather’ / Photo: Paramount Pictures

A “bad” closure of the Godfather trilogy

The first two installments of The Godfather they are a masterpiece. But unfortunately the same cannot be said of the third. While the first two were separated by a couple of years, the third came too late. It was not until 1990 that we saw Michael Corleone again on a tape that he received bad reviews and is remembered for not reaching the level of its predecessors.

Given the failure of The Godfather IIIwhich Francis Ford Coppola recognized in relation to commercial and economic issues (not a need for a third party), the director decided to launch his version of the story in 2020, redeeming, in some way, the disappointment that the film represented compared to the greatness of the first two.

But despite how badly the third part fared, there was ever talk of a fourth. It’s not an open secret, and some fans are hoping to see it.

Andy Garcia and Al Pacino in ‘The Godfather III’/ Photo: Paramount Pictures

You can also read: LEAVE THE CANNOLI! ‘THE GODFATHER’ IS 50 YEARS OLD AND WILL RETURN (RESTORED) TO CINEMAS

Why was The Godfather IV never made?

The first two films of The Godfather, as we discussed, were successful among critics and the audience, reaching a considerable amount at the box office that opened the door for the third. However, this production did not raise enough, so Paramount Pictures saw no need to release a quarter.

went up late 1990s, that Coppola and Puzo met to discuss the godfather IV. The reason was, again, money. It is known that the third installment arrived because Coppola and his production company had some debts because the last films he produced had not been very successful at the box office.

The director made the decision to close the trilogy almost in a desperate act to raise money.

Francis Ford Coppola and Robert De Niro on the set of ‘The Godfather II’ in 1974 / Photo: Getty Images

The fourth production, to everyone’s surprise, was also put on the table for monetary reasons. This time it was in relation to Mario Puzo. In a 2012 interview, Coppola confessed that Mario wanted to make a fourth film because he wanted to leave some money to his family.

That was how Francis Ford Coppola approached Paramount again and told them “Give Mario a million dollars to write it and I’ll work for free.“. But it was an offer the studio was able to turn down. So it didn’t happen at that time, and in 1999, Mario Puzo died.

Mario Puzo with his Oscar for ‘The Godfather II’ / Photo: Getty Images

the godfather IV

In the third part, Michael witnesses the death of his daughter Mary, and after “retreating”, his nephew Vincent becomes the leader of the Corleone family. But there are two endings of Ethe godfather III. The one from 1990 shows us Michael’s death while he is sitting in some kind of Italian villa.

He is alone and holds an orange in his hand. The one from 2020 is more open, since it does not show us the death of the protagonist with the legend “When the Sicilians wish you ‘Cent’anni’, it means ‘for long life’…and a Sicilian never forgets”.

However, regardless of whether Michael dies, a quarter of The Godfather would have focused on the new reign of Vicent Mancini-Corleone, who if you don’t remember, is the son of Sonny along with his lover Lucy Mancini (We meet her at Connie’s wedding with Carlo). The plan was to see Vicent get fully into the drug business from which her grandfather and uncle always fled.

Sofia Coppola and Andy Garcia in ‘The Godfather III’ / Photo: Paramount Pictures

Sonny y Vincent Corleone

the godfather IV would show us how the Corleone business focuses on drugs as he descends in a spiral of corruption and violence to its end. But not only that. We would also have witnessed the beginnings of the Corleone as part of the most important families of the mafia and the selection of Sony to take care of the family.

something like what happened in The godfather II where we see Robert de Niro as a young Vito living in Little Italy earning everyone’s respect. in the fourth of The Godfatherat least in past history, we would have seen something of Vito, but mostly to Sonny to precisely build the same bond that we see in the first two between Vito and Michael. But this time it would be between Santino and Vincent, his son.

James Caan as Santino Corleone in ‘The Godfather’ in 1972 / Photo: Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio was contemplated

Some media have reported that Puzo did write some of the script for the godfather IV. But after his death, and when Paramount did not approve the project, plans to bring the franchise back were ended. However, while he was tossing around the idea, there was talk that Robert De Niro will return as Vito in the early days of the family and Andy Garcia as Vincent.

But the most interesting thing is that Leonardo DiCaprio was thought to play the young Santino Corleone, role that was taken by James Caan in 1972 for The Godfather, and for which he received an Oscar nomination. Why had they gone ahead with him? because supposedly Puzo wrote the part of Sonny when he was young, and that’s the most certain thing.

Are there plans for a fourth part of The Godfather? Paramount hasn’t said anything, but Francis Ford Coppola has said that he is no longer interested in getting involved in the event that a project is on the horizon. Now, there is a series titled The Offer, scheduled to premiere in late April 2022 on Paramount+. This will focus on the production of The Godfather from 1972 and how the film came to be.

Leonardo DiCaprio in the 90s. / Photo: Getty Images

It may interest you