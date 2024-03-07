Event combines art, gastronomy and beauty to honor women

CARACAS.- With a concert of the Venezuela Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of maestro Isabel Palacios, the Galera Avanti (located in Caracas) and its CEO Yaser Dagga, will celebrate the International Day of the Women this March 8th starting at 4:00 pm with a event that combines art, music and gastronomy.

The meeting, called Avanti Unforgettable Woman, be presented by journalist Roco Higuera and pay tribute to renowned female figures for their invaluable work in favor of Venezuela.

“Yaser Dagga wanted to find a way for women to feel more and more alive in a space like this gallery, so with friends from the Venezuela Symphony Orchestra we are going to have a concert open to the public where we are going to reward several women. and in which the orchestra will have the opportunity to offer a repertoire played by 25 female performers. In this sense, it is an opportunity to enjoy art and music,” he said at a press conference – in which DIARIO LAS AMRICAS was present. present- Alejandro Hernndez, manager of merchandising (marketing) and products.

In that sense, Yasser Dagga will present recognition to the Venezuelans Claudymar Garces, Olympic athlete; Ingrid Serrano Duque, actress, motivator and writer; Yenny Bastida, fashion designer; and teacher Isabel Palacios, director of choirs and orchestra. “For Avanti, they are models of success and examples to follow,” said the CEO.

Avanti Unforgettable Woman It will also offer advice to women in specialties such as dermatology, makeup, styling, among others.

“The event seeks to provide a space for women who make life in the store or in the country from various areas such as fashion, sports, among others. Avanti is a gallery in which almost all floors have products for women, since which is one of our main clients. We also seek to offer a space where women feel comfortable, can share and live life in the same place. That is what women represent for us because they are the center of our business and the living asset. of our gallery,” Hernndez highlighted in the meeting with the media.

Event schedule

4:00 pm – Start of the concert. Enter director.

4:30 pm – Concert ends.

4:35 pm – Five minutes of applause.

4:40 pm – Presentation host.

4:45 pm – Words by Yaser Dagga.

4:50 pm – Presentation of awards, together with Dagga.

5:05 pm – Special recognition to orchestra musicians.

5:10 pm – Toast.

5:12 pm – Start catering service.

6:00 pm – Closing of the event.

March special agenda

This commemoration will continue during the month of March with special activities that range from inspiring the future of girls, promoting skin care and physical training.

So on Saturday the 9th Lancme will offer personalized advice to publicize the skin care routine; On Sunday the 10th the children’s activity will take place When I grow upin which the little ones who are in the gallery can take a caricature of how they imagine themselves in the future.

The agenda will continue on Saturday the 16th, with a coffee tasting and demonstration, as an introduction to the fascinating world of this drink.

For Friday the 22nd and Saturday the 23rd, Avanti will offer a skin evaluation at their Skin Test with Avanti and one Vanity Class, where attendees can learn how to use the Vanity brand tools; In addition to this, they will have an expert who, by appointment, will do makeup for the people who go to the Karol G concert and register in the link that they will activate for said activity; Finally, Wednesday the 27th will be the Sunset Workouta workout in which all muscle groups will be worked in one session full body.

To know the schedules and details of this commemorative agenda, you can visit galeriaavanti.com and @galeriaavanti on Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok.

For us Venezuela is everything. Every Venezuelan is part of the heart of our projects, Dagga highlighted.