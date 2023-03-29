“Every time I look at it, I cry”: Bruno (Married at first sight) shares the speech his sister read on his wedding day to Alicia

Bruno (Married at first sight season 6) revealed on his Instagram account the speech that his sister wrote to him for his marriage to Alicia. A text that always moves him to tears!
The continuation under this advertisement
Season 7 of Married at first sight started on M6 two weeks ago. Aficionados of the show were able to get to know several of the candidates for this new edition. Anabel and Fabrice fell in love with each other when they said “yes”. But the speech of the best friend of the groom came to sow confusion in the spirit of his new bride. On the other hand, the brother of the young woman had very tender words for his sister, moving her to tears. Sequences which visibly brought back good memories to Bruno, who met his wife Alicia in the previous edition of the program.
A speech that always moves Bruno to tears
In the stories of his Instagram account, the 30-year-old shared his emotion when remembering his sister’s speech at her wedding. “I came across a video of my little sister’s speech at our wedding,” he said, showing his eyes still full of tears. “I don’t know why. That’s why I don’t watch that speech often because every time I see it…. I didn’t cry during the wedding, because I had just met Alicia and I wanted to be the guy. But every time I look at it, I cry. Thank you Karin! The most beautiful speech in the world. I love you my sister”, he explained, still gripped by emotion. Bruno then shared the entirety of this text. “Life is a long journey that depends only on our own decisions so make it magical. Take the paths full of pitfalls, make every day an adventure, laugh, happiness is in the most insignificant details, find solutions to every problem that will come your way and never break the belief that no matter what the best is yet to come”, can we read in particular. “My brother never forgets that if you fall, I’ll help you up when I’m done laughing,” she continues.
The continuation under this advertisement
A brother very close to his sister
During the broadcast of season 6, the proximity between Bruno and his sister had been mocked by Internet users. Some had even accused her of wanting to break this union in the bud. “During the episode, it feels like she’s been crying the whole wedding when she’s not. She danced and gave me a beautiful speech. I can’t thank her enough for everything ‘she did for me’, had made a point of specifying Bruno with Gossip Room. “In relation to my sister’s editing, at the time, I resented them. Of course, I talked to them about it. I told them: There, you are abusing!'”, he had reported.