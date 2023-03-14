“Everyone on the floor”, the phrase that betrayed a thief who has a place in La Plata

A downtown gift shop At payment is found checked by the actions of a criminal who, In less than a month, he assaulted her twice in the same way. This, added to his voice, some physical features and the phrase “everyone on the floor”made the owners and employees recognized italthough the Police have not yet been able to locate him.

The first event was recorded on February 16 and the last occurred this Monday afternoon, both around 4 p.m., when the heat conspired so that movement in the area was minimal.

In this way, the person involved entered the premises sweetheart of 5 between 49 and 50, and quickly reduced those present behind the counter, forcing them to lie on the floor.

With his face covered by a motorcycle helmet and dressed in a Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata shirt, he emptied the box at gunpoint and seized cell phones and a laptop to finally flee. Once with the loot, and in less than five minutes, the suspect immediately went on the run and still could not be caught. In this sense, the authorities are working with the footage of the two episodes to try to identify him.