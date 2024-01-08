“Everyone wants to sing but not everyone is a singer”

Throughout his career in music, El Micha has achieved several goals, but without a doubt the most satisfactory is being able to live from his passion and his art. His professional career goes back two decades, twenty years in which he has established himself as one of the leaders of the Cuban urban genre. A career that the artist celebrated on his social networks where he shared a deep message with his fans.

“20 years living the dream of many, traveling the entire world and living from music at the highest levels of the Cuban and global urban genre. I thank heaven for so many blessings. Everyone wants to sing, but everyone is not singer”wrote the Cuban artist, who added the tags “Flow Leyenda” and “El Profe.”

Given these words, he received words of congratulations from his followers.

“It is not the same to knock down a coconut as the coconut to knock you down. Congratulations to the beast”, “Blessings, animal”, “Yomil Dany and Micha forever the toughest. Blessings”, “The owner of the piñata, since the times of the M6 ” or “The beast of the electric cast,” they told the Cuban singer, whose real name is Michael Fernando Sierra Miranda.

Congratulations, El Micha!