Everything is ready for the landing of one of the most anticipated bets of El Trece

The thirteen It is one of the channels that began to generate strategies not only to boost rating metrics, since it comes from very hard times in this area, but also to have variety and news to offer its viewers.

Through the Twitter account, Rating Show, It was confirmed that one of the entertainment programs that Marcelo Tinelli commanded last year returns and cheered thousands through the screen in the signal The thirteen. It is about “Sing With Me Now”, which would have Manuel Wirtz as its protagonist, but many details regarding this project are still unknown.

The tweet that confirms the return of “Sing with me now”.

“The new season of Canta Conmigo now starts with Manuel Wirtz on @eltreceoficial very soon,” they wrote from the @ratingshow account and it surely caused surprises in its thousands of fans who were able to enjoy it in its first two seasons on The thirteen. Last year, Dámaris Zulli was the great winner of the second edition of this program that Tinelli carried out in this channel and which had well-known figures as jurors such as Oscar Mediavilla and Lourdes, former Bandana.

“Sing with me now.”

In one of Juana Viale’s programs in November of last year, Manuel Wirtz said that he felt very excited about conducting a cycle like “Sing with me now.” “I am very happy and grateful to be able to do this next year, especially with something that has to do with me”expressed the recognized artist.

Juana Viale would leave the country

A few days ago the series “Ringo” premiered, in which his brother’s production company Nacho Viale Story Lab participates and he said that he will travel to Spain for a job offer.

“I’m going to do theater in Spain at the end of May. I can’t say much because it’s not all finished. On May 22, if I’m not mistaken, it will open for two weeks in a play that is made by the Uruguayan playwright Sergio Blanco and directed by Cristian Morales”, said Juana on a mobile from “Socios del Espectáculo”.