Everything ready for the Super Bowl this Sunday in Las Vegas

The Chiefs and the Forty-Niners, better known as the San Francisco 49ners, will meet tonight in Las Vegas for the 58th edition of the Super Bowl.

Kansas City advanced by winning the American Football Conference Championship game in Baltimore.

The Chiefs are looking to become the first team to repeat as champions since the Patriots did so 19 years ago.

They are also seeking their third Super Bowl victory in 5 years and fourth overall.

The Forty-Niners came here by rallying from a 17-point deficit to beat the Lions in the National Football Conference Championship.

San Francisco is looking for its sixth Super Bowl victory, which would tie it with the Steelers and Patriots, teams with the most championships in their history.

The 49ners haven’t won a championship in 29 years.

Their last Super Bowl appearance was 4 years ago when they lost to the Chiefs.

The Superbowl starts around 6:30 p.m.

And the Empire State Building will act as a virtual scoreboard during the game, lighting up in the colors of the competing teams.

And for those of you who care more about the halftime show, Usher headlines the show.

Reba McEntire, Post Malone and Andra Day will perform at the pre-game ceremonies.